Procyon Advisors LLC Has $307,000 Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth $1,351,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Centene by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 351,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,059,000 after purchasing an additional 64,693 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.46.

Centene Stock Up 0.2 %

CNC opened at $78.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.11 and its 200 day moving average is $74.04. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

