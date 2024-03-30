Procyon Advisors LLC Has $382,000 Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 123,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 128,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 21,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Down 0.9 %

SYY stock opened at $81.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.36. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 48.90%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

