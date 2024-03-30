Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman David J. Schlanger Sells 71,272 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 71,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $2,694,081.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 86,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Progyny Price Performance

Shares of PGNY opened at $38.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average of $35.63. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.48. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $44.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $269.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.08 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Progyny from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Progyny in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Institutional Trading of Progyny

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Progyny by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Progyny by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Progyny by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progyny by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Progyny by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

