PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Down 2.6%

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) was down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.77. Approximately 3,244 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 26,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a report on Monday, March 4th.

PropertyGuru Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.21 and a beta of 0.26.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PropertyGuru Group Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGRU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PropertyGuru Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth $465,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth $253,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth $100,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PropertyGuru Group Company Profile

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

