ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Set to Split on Thursday, April 11th (NYSEARCA:KOLD)

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Free Report) are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, April 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, April 11th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, April 11th.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KOLD opened at $156.70 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $176.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOLD. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,025.7% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 172,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 156,873 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $476,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter worth $705,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 39.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

