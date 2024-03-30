Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Trading Down 2.3%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.53 and last traded at $24.57. 14,520 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 812,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Prothena from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.77.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 160.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Prothena in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prothena by 265.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

