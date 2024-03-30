PureBase (OTCMKTS:PUBC) & ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Head-To-Head Analysis

PureBase (OTCMKTS:PUBC – Get Free Report) and ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PureBase and ICL Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PureBase N/A N/A N/A $0.00 -59.85 ICL Group $7.54 billion 0.94 $647.00 million $0.51 10.55

ICL Group has higher revenue and earnings than PureBase. PureBase is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICL Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

13.4% of ICL Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of ICL Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PureBase and ICL Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PureBase N/A N/A N/A ICL Group 8.65% 12.04% 6.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PureBase and ICL Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PureBase 0 0 0 0 N/A ICL Group 1 2 0 0 1.67

ICL Group has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 6.88%. Given ICL Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ICL Group is more favorable than PureBase.

Summary

ICL Group beats PureBase on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PureBase

PureBase Corporation, an industrial mineral and natural resource company, provides solutions to the agriculture and construction materials markets in the United States. It offers PureBase Shade Advantage WP, a natural mineral plant protectant that reduces sunburn damage to plant tissue exposed to UV and infrared radiation. The company also provides humic acid products; and private labels product for other agricultural companies. It exports its products to Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia. The company was formerly known as Port of Call Online, Inc. and changed its name to Purebase Corporation in January 2015. Purebase Corporation was incorporated in 2010 is headquartered in Ione, California.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products. The Potash segment extracts potash from the Dead Sea; mines and produces potash and salt; produces polysulphate; produces, markets, and sells magnesium and magnesium alloys, as well as related by-products, including chlorine and sylvinite; and sells salt. The Phosphate Solutions segment uses phosphate commodity products to produce specialty products; produces and markets phosphate-based fertilizers, as well as sulphuric acid, green phosphoric acid, and phosphate fertilizers; and manufactures thermal phosphoric acid for various industrial end markets, such as oral care, cleaning products, paints and coatings, water treatment, asphalt modification, construction, and metal treatment. It also develops and produces functional food ingredients and phosphate additives for use in the processed meat, poultry, seafood, dairy, beverage, and baked goods markets; and produces milk and whey proteins for the food ingredients industry. The Growing Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells fertilizers based primarily on nitrogen, potash, and phosphate, including water soluble specialty, liquid, soluble, and controlled-release fertilizers. It sells its products through marketing companies, agents, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Israel Chemicals Ltd. and changed its name to ICL Group Ltd in May 2020. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

