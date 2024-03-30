PVH (PVH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PVH Price Performance

PVH stock opened at $140.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.48 and its 200-day moving average is $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PVH has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $140.75.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on PVH

Insider Transactions at PVH

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in PVH by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in PVH by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.