Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Fifth Third Bancorp Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FITB. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.72.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $37.21 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.76.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.