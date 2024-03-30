Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Issued By HC Wainwright

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.78). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sutro Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.47) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.73) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.64) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.12) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STRO. Wedbush decreased their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

Sutro Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.95. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.13.

Insider Activity at Sutro Biopharma

In related news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 12,185 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $60,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $64,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 14,125.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 331.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the second quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 342.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the second quarter worth $54,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

