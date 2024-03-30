Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Issued By Wedbush

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on TCBI. Citigroup decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 1.3 %

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $61.55 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $42.79 and a 12 month high of $66.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $245.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.96 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $111,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $95,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 117,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,247,007.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $111,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 146,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,599.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 28,000 shares of company stock worth $612,850. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.