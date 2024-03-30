Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Issued By National Bank Financial

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of TFI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.42. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $7.55 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2024 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TFII. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.28.

TFI International Stock Performance

NYSE:TFII opened at $159.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $100.96 and a fifty-two week high of $161.98.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,677,000. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,545,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in TFI International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in TFI International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 114,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.54%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

