Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. Reduced by Roth Capital (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MAG. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.69.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

TSE MAG opened at C$14.29 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$11.15 and a 52-week high of C$19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 15.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.59.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

Further Reading

