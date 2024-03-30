Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Nayax Ltd. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NYAX)

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nayax in a report released on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Nayax’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

NYAX stock opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.20. The company has a market cap of $860.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.58 and a beta of 0.10. Nayax has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $30.99.

Nayax ( NASDAQ:NYAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $66.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Nayax by 873.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nayax by 1,334.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nayax by 621.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

