Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) Cut by National Bank Financial

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of TFI International in a report issued on Tuesday, March 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.92. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2024 earnings at $10.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.95 EPS.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.23 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.59 billion.

TFI International Stock Performance

TFI International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.543 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.