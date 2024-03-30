Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Valley National Bancorp Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Valley National Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Valley National Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VLY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $449.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 144,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valley National Bancorp

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 49,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $406,668.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,136.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

