Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Issued By Roth Capital

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Contango Ore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 25th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.84). The consensus estimate for Contango Ore’s current full-year earnings is ($5.82) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Contango Ore’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.53) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.82) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Contango Ore in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Cormark initiated coverage on Contango Ore in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $23.22 price target on Contango Ore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Contango Ore Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTGO opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. Contango Ore has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $33.67. The firm has a market cap of $190.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,019,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Contango Ore news, Director Richard Shortz sold 3,635 shares of Contango Ore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $75,026.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,906.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,019,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,451 shares of company stock valued at $323,004 over the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Contango Ore by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 480,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Contango Ore by 633.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 309,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 701.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 151,772 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Contango Ore by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 31,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Contango Ore by 227.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 42,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

About Contango Ore

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and holds approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; leases mineral rights approximately 8,600 acres of State of Alaska and patented mining claims for exploration from Alaska Hard Rock, Inc; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 154,000 acres of State of Alaska mining claims for exploration located north and northwest of the Manh Choh Project.

