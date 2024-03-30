Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Antero Resources Co. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Antero Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst D. Bhowal now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS.
Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 5.19%.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Antero Resources
Antero Resources Price Performance
NYSE:AR opened at $29.00 on Thursday. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 3.30.
Insider Transactions at Antero Resources
In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $6,004,774.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 467,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,605. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Antero Resources Company Profile
Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Antero Resources
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is a Dividend King?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.