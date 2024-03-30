Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Antero Resources Co. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Antero Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst D. Bhowal now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 5.19%.

AR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Antero Resources

Antero Resources Price Performance

NYSE:AR opened at $29.00 on Thursday. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 3.30.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $6,004,774.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 467,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,605. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.