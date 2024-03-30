Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Nuvation Bio Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nuvation Bio in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nuvation Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.40 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Nuvation Bio from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised Nuvation Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:NUVB opened at $3.64 on Thursday. Nuvation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The company has a market cap of $793.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 715,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 43,179 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Nuvation Bio by 28.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 89,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 31,975 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,932,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,908 shares in the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

