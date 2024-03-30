Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for The Walt Disney Company Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walt Disney in a report issued on Tuesday, March 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the entertainment giant will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $4.66 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $122.36 on Thursday. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $224.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

About Walt Disney

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.