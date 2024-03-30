Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $5.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.47. The consensus estimate for Teledyne Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $20.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $5.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $21.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.87 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.67.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $429.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $426.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.39. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $364.98 and a 52 week high of $448.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,686 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,110,568.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,711 shares of company stock worth $2,890,621. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

