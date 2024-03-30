Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Reduced by Analyst

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report issued on Monday, March 25th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now expects that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aehr Test Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Aehr Test Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $12.40 on Thursday. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $54.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.18. The company has a market cap of $357.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 2.01.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 141.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 93.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Aehr Test Systems

In related news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $84,706.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,789.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri acquired 3,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.87 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,678.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $84,706.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,935 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,789.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,738 shares of company stock valued at $151,723. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

