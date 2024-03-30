Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $5.26 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2024 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.07 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Raymond James lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.02.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $54.99 on Thursday. Comerica has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Comerica by 1,192.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,355 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $113,763,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,951 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,548,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Comerica by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,930,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,330 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.10%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

