Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Raised by Zacks Research

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Cincinnati Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $124.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $124.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

