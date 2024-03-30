Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Franklin Covey Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franklin Covey in a report issued on Thursday, March 28th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Franklin Covey’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $39.26 on Friday. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $521.77 million, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.88 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.13%.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Covey

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,830,000 after acquiring an additional 87,758 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Franklin Covey by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 679,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Franklin Covey by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 509,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,876,000 after buying an additional 28,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after buying an additional 45,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

