Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (TSE:QIPT – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.99 and last traded at C$5.92. Approximately 14,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 33,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.89.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$249.23 million, a P/E ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 1.04.

About Quipt Home Medical

(Get Free Report)

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.