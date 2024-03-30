Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 441,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.10% of DuPont de Nemours worth $33,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $76.67 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.44, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.00.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.44%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

