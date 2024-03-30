Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.36% of SEI Investments worth $30,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments by 1.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 67.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 41,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SEIC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $10,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,884,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,852,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $10,612,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,884,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,852,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,084,765 over the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $71.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $72.54.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $484.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

