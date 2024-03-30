RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Receives $275.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $275.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBC. Citigroup boosted their price target on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

In related news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.22, for a total transaction of $4,008,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,583,470.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.22, for a total transaction of $4,008,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,935 shares in the company, valued at $32,583,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total value of $83,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth about $26,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSE RBC opened at $270.35 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $288.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.21 and a 200 day moving average of $255.90.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.08). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $373.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.61 million. Research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

