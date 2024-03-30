RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RICK. TheStreet cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

RCI Hospitality Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RICK opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $542.88 million, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.99. RCI Hospitality has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $79.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RCI Hospitality will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other RCI Hospitality news, CEO Eric Scott Langan purchased 1,000 shares of RCI Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.54 per share, with a total value of $54,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,341,620. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RICK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

