RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Short Interest Update

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the February 29th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AMYZF opened at C$0.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a one year low of C$0.09 and a one year high of C$0.45.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Company Profile

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.

