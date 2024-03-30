RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Short Interest Update

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the February 29th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AMYZF opened at C$0.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a one year low of C$0.09 and a one year high of C$0.45.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Company Profile
