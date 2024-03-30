Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Director Buys 102,000.00 in Stock

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) Director David C. Habiger acquired 3,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 34.00 per share, with a total value of 102,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 846,804. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Reddit Stock Performance

RDDT opened at 49.32 on Friday. Reddit, Inc. has a twelve month low of 45.05 and a twelve month high of 74.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, New Street Research started coverage on Reddit in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

