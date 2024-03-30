Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Rekor Systems in a report released on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rekor Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Rekor Systems’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:REKR opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. Rekor Systems has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 233.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides intelligent infrastructure solutions for transportation management, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure for smart mobility.

