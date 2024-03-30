Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Acquires 671 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $444.01 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $309.89 and a 52 week high of $449.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

