Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Acquires New Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSM. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 41.4% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 329,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 96,414 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 734,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 182,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 22,384 shares during the last quarter.

DSM opened at $5.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $6.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

