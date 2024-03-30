Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys 19,091 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,091 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,520,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,970,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,202,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,045.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,455,000 after buying an additional 937,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,786,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $114.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $88.01 and a one year high of $115.29.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.