Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys 413 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $245.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $190.37 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.61. The firm has a market cap of $150.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

