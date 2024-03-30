Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VBK opened at $260.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

