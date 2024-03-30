Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC trimmed its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 156.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $25.39 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.21.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $128.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.33 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 13.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.88.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

