Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 6.5% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $33,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of IWF opened at $337.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.25. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $236.87 and a 12-month high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

