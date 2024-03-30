Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 42.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $205.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

