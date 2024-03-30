Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $210.30 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.89 and a 200-day moving average of $188.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

