Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1,148.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of VONV stock opened at $78.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.78. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.