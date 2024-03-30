Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $6.08 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Burney Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 539,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 230,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $73.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.89 and a 12-month high of $74.10.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

