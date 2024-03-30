Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Makes New $108,000 Investment in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 166,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IQI stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0403 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

