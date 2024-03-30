Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MYI. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 26,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $10.80.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.