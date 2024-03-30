Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.02. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.