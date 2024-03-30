Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,825,000. Navalign LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,829.7% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 32,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 31,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $247,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP opened at $169.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.