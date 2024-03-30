Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Raises Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 100.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley purchased a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.19.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ECL opened at $230.90 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $231.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

