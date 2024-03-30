Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 3,042 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for 0.7% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 296,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,685,000 after purchasing an additional 39,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,229,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,018,000 after purchasing an additional 112,353 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $93.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.20.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

